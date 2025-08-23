Robin Lod and Joaquín Pereyra score goals, Minnesota beats Real Salt Lake 3-1

Robin Lod and Joaquín Pereyra each scored a goal to help Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Saturday night.

Dayne St. Clair had five saves for Minnesota (14-6-8).

Robin Lod tapped a first-touch shot from the left side of the area into the side-net to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead in the 36th minute.

Salt Lake (9-14-4) has lost three consecutive games.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead on Brayan Vera's own goal in the sixth minute but Victor Olatunji scored his first career goal in his second MLS appearance to make it 1-1 in the 15th.

Pereyra capped the scoring in the 51st. The 26-year-old midfielder in his second MLS season has a goal in back-to-back games for the first time.

Rafael Cabral stopped a shot for Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 at home on March 29.