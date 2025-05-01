Loss of special education program has some Robbinsdale students unsure of future

A Twin Cities family is facing a difficult decision because of school budget cuts.

Earlier this spring, Robbinsdale Area Public Schools said a budgeting error led to a $21 million deficit, forcing them to cut more than 200 staff members and teachers.

"Vehicles are his favorite. All day long he talks about them. He takes apart his vehicles. All day long I find little wheels everywhere," said Cassidy Landman about her son, Athan.

Athan Landman has faced plenty of challenges during his seven years of life. He's been diagnosed with autism and ADHD and he missed kindergarten because of a serious health issue.

"They found out he has the rare brain disease, moyamoya," said Cassidy Landman.

But the Landmans said that even when their son was in the hospital, his teacher Katherine Hibbs would visit.

"Legitimately one of the greatest teachers out there right now," said Sean Landman, Athan's dad.

Hibbs is a special needs teacher in the WAVE program at Zachary Lane Elementary in Plymouth. When Athan Landman finally got to school, the Landmans said WAVE made the transition much easier.

"He came up and was like, 'Hey, I made a friend today.' And I started tearing up like, 'You made a friend today buddy? That's awesome,'" said Sean Landman.

But now the Landmans believe the teacher, the program and the school their son has adapted to are being taken away, in part because of Robbinsdale's budget shortfall.

"These kids need consistency and this is not consistent," said Cassidy Landman.

The school district has confirmed that WAVE will no longer be at Zachary Lane, but the program will continue at other schools. They said the decision was not driven by budget reductions, but rather by a "responsibility to provide appropriate high quality services for students with disabilities."

For Athan Landman's family, it's all about the unknown at this point. They said they still don't have confirmation on where his next school will be or what kind of program will be available to him.

And they say their son needs time to adapt. They worry this will be the start of Athan Landman and other special needs students moving from school to school each year.

"I feel frustrated. I feel very frustrated for my son," said Cassidy Landman.

The Landmans said they started receiving newsletters from another elementary school, but haven't been told that's the school their son is being moved to.

If Athan Landman is moved, the family said they'll look to move to another district or homeschool.