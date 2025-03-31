Over 200 people to be laid off by Robbinsdale schools in effort to make up budget shortfall

Over 200 people to be laid off at Robbinsdale schools, district says

The Robbinsdale school district is set to lay off over 200 people to make up for an approximate $21 million budget shortfall.

Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch announced the layoffs in a written message to members of the district on Friday.

According to the message,182 school staff members will be impacted.

Earlier this month, over 24 staff members at the district's Education Service Center were notified that their positions were being eliminated, the message said. That includes executive directors, program directors, program assistants, teachers on special assignment and an office employee with the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees.

The Education Service Center is the district's administrative building.

"It's important to understand that not all of these are the result of budget reductions—many reflect routine, annual staffing changes due to enrollment changes, licensure, program shifts, or non-renewals unrelated to budget," Staloch said.

The district estimates the cuts amount to between $13 million and $15 million.

"These reductions are incredibly difficult—and they are not made lightly," Staloch said.

District leaders say they discovered the roughly $21 million deficit in 2024 while looking at the budget. At that time, total revenues were around $200 million, made up of $180 million in general revenues and $20 million in compensatory funding. The $20 million was somehow counted twice.

Peter Eckhoff, the president of the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers, Local 872, sent the following statement to WCCO in response to the cuts:

"The staffing process is a challenging one this year as so many people are affected by layoffs. The RFT officers and members will do all we can to support colleagues during this difficult time."

In November 2024, district leaders mentioned a future referendum as another way to make up the deficit.