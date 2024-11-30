New rideshare law takes effect Sunday, prices will go up

Uber and Lyft prices will go up Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — A controversial new law taking effect could drive up the price of your next ride. The rideshare showdown started in March when the Minneapolis City Council passed an ordinance that would pay drivers $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute.

After months of drama with Uber and Lyft claiming they'd stop services May 1, it was state lawmakers who struck a deal with rideshare companies.

Starting Sunday, rideshare drivers will earn $1.28 per mile and $0.31 per minute, and earn no less than $5 per ride. It includes other protections and benefits for drivers, too.

"It is a great thing, a way that I can calculate how much I'm getting paid while I'm on the road," said Mardice Washington.

Washington has been an Uber driver for nearly 10 years and says this increase is crucial especially with inflation hurting her bottom line.

"We are responsible for the car, gas and we have to eat everyone knows food has increased tremendously we needed an increase to be able to say on the road," Washington said.

An Uber spokesperson said riders will see an increase in prices, but they will do whatever they can to make it as low as possible.

The though of ridership going down is not lost on Washington but she's hopeful people continue to support drivers like herself.

We've reached out to Uber and Lyft about how much riders should expect for a price increase and have not heard back.