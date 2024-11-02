Watch CBS News
Local News

Richfield smashes pumpkins in smash hit event

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Richfield has come up with a fun way to get rid of those pumpkins
Richfield has come up with a fun way to get rid of those pumpkins 02:16

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Who needs a pumpkin after Halloween, anyways?

Before Richfield residents can throw their jack-o-lantern in the garbage, the city is providing a destructive, yet constructive alternative.

For the first time ever, Richfield hosted a 'Pumpkin smash' event Saturday at Veterans Park. The mission? Smash, then compost the Halloween waste.

The city's solid waste specialist says it's all for a good cause.

630p-pkg-richfield-pump-wcco6fgv.jpg
WCCO

We're producing anywhere between 1-2 billion pumpkins anywhere in the United States," said Zach McCarty. "[In a landfill] instead of breaking down in a way that's beneficial, they'll end up breaking down and producing methane gas, which is an incredibly potent greenhouse gas."

When parents and kids alike smashed their gourds, they went instead into a bin for compost.

"Within about 30-60 days, we'll have a really rich soil amendment that has benefits for any kind of project it can be used for around the state," McCarty said. "It's such a unique process that not only benefits our environment by diverting things from landfills, but it's going to support engineering projects around the county, it's going to start supporting gardens, farms, it has a lot of potential."

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.