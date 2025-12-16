Man charged with murder after neighbors said he was "dragging a dead body" from Richfield apartment

A 25-year-old Edina man faces charges after neighbors reported seeing him "dragging a dead body" out of an apartment on Saturday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to an apartment complex on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South in Richfield. The person who had called 911 said that she had seen a man carrying a woman — who already appeared dead — out of the building.

Police found the car that the man had left in, which had run a red light, the complaint says. The car came to a stop outside the emergency department at a hospital, and the 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she was unloaded from the back seat.

The man told police that the woman had shot herself. The autopsy showed that she had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her left shoulder, charges say.

Another man who lived in the apartment building told police that he heard pounding on his door and saw a woman lying on the floor who did not respond to his questions, documents say. He then said he heard a man banging on the window and saw him drag her up the stairs and into a car.

While searching the area, police found a 9mm handgun in the snow on the balcony of the apartment that the man and the victim shared. They also found several hundred grams of marijuana and approximately 70 grams of cocaine in the apartment, the complaint says.

The man faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree possession of drugs.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.