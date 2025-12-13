Neighbors witness man "dragging a dead body" from Twin Cities apartment, police say

Police in Richfield, Minnesota, say a woman is dead following reports from neighbors who witnessed a man "dragging a dead body" out of an apartment early Saturday morning.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. to the Fountainhead Apartments, located east of Best Buy's corporate headquarters off West 76th Street and Knox Avenue South.

Neighbors told police they saw the suspect load the body into a vehicle. Officers "attempted to initiate a traffic stop," police say, leading to a pursuit that ended about 2.5 miles northwest at the ER entrance of Edina's M Health Fairview Southdale hospital.

Officers arrested the driver, police say, and found an unconscious 23-year-old woman in the back seat who had been shot. She was pronounced dead soon after.

Police say they're still investigating.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.