Rev. Jesse Jackson remembered as civil rights icon in Minneapolis

At the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery in Minneapolis, museum cofounder Coventry Cowens reflects on the life of a civil rights icon.

Rev. Jesse Jackson was an ordained reverend, a two-time presidential candidate and a member of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s circle, fighting for the disenfranchised and equality for everyone.

"He had a lot of energy and he brought a large group of younger people to civil rights," said Cowens.

In his 84 years, Jackson made several stops in and around Minnesota, like near Amery, Wisconsin, a campaign stop during his 1988 run for president.

"We the people must love each other and respect each other. We the people must come together," Jackson said during that stop.

Jackson was also in Minneapolis shortly after the murder of George Floyd. He stopped at Floyd's memorial and was outside the Hennepin County Courthouse when Derek Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd's murder.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking in Mankato, Minn. during his 1988 Presidential campaign, Thursday January 7, 1988. Richard Sennott/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

It was around that time when Minneapolis NAACP President Cynthia Wilson got to meet Jackson and take a photo with him.

"He just had a real soft and warm spirit, father figure spirit, when he took that picture," said Wilson.

Jackson paved the way for her as well, through his message of hope for rights for everybody.

'He was so integral in being that connector, that conduit to young people, and saying 'Get on board.'" said Wilson.

"It's a sad moment in history for us," said Cowens. "His contributions and words of encouragement have already been missed."