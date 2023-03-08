Residents of Lake Elmo manufactured home park lament unreasonable rent increases, enforcing ordinances

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Afraid and intimidated in Lake Elmo.

People living in a manufactured home park turned to the city council for help on Tuesday, asking for help with what they call unreasonable rent increases and enforcing ordinances. But that's not the only thing they say is happening at Cimarron Park.

Cimarron Park in Lake Elmo is home to about 500 families. People own their manufactured home but rent the land. They say the rent increase doubled in January while they're getting less and less.

"My concern is the heart of this community is are veterans and senior citizens and they're fixed incomes, they're being priced out of their homes," Brey Mafi said.

Mafi and John Murphy are on the resident's association committee.

"You just can't up and leave. You have to find a buyer for it and try to sell. But then where do you go?" Murphy said.

They're trying to find solutions for a community they say is living in fear of what will happen if they speak up.

"They're afraid. This is their home, and this is all they have," Murphy said.

"There's constantly rules thrown at them, we don't know why," Mafi said.

They say they've raised issues about lighting, safety and maintenance, while navigating new community rules from the management company. The latest is about parking -- no longer allowed on the street.

"All we want to do is talk and come to reasonable accommodations," Murphy said.

The company who owns the park, ELS, responded saying in part that increases in rent are in line with comparable options in the area, and say enforcing street parking rules is to ensure emergency vehicles can get through.

WCCO was there two years ago as people had similar worries. They say it's only gotten worse and have also turned to legal representation.

"A lot of people have just found themselves silenced and just kind of put up or shut up with what happens here," Mafi said.

Several residents have filed complaints with the attorney general's office.

