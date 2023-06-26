Researchers study "million-year-old" diet of world's last hunter-gatherers

Some have called it the "million-year-old diet."

A new study from Nature magazine says a hunter-gatherer diet could give you a way healthier gut microbiome.

Researchers studied the Hadza people in Tanzania, the world's last hunter-gatherer tribe.

They live on just what they find or hunt -- like honey, fruit, berries, tubers, or root vegetables.

No dairy, no wheat, and basically nothing but fresh produce and meat.