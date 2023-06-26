Researchers study "million-year-old" diet of world's last hunter-gatherers
Some have called it the "million-year-old diet."
A new study from Nature magazine says a hunter-gatherer diet could give you a way healthier gut microbiome.
Researchers studied the Hadza people in Tanzania, the world's last hunter-gatherer tribe.
They live on just what they find or hunt -- like honey, fruit, berries, tubers, or root vegetables.
No dairy, no wheat, and basically nothing but fresh produce and meat.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.