Minnesota animal rescue struggling to provide as vet bills stack up

A foster-based Minnesota animal rescue needs help to continue their work due to mounting veterinary bills.

The founder of Rescue Network made the announcement on social media saying the nonprofit spent $77,000 between two vet clinics in March alone.

Kristen Johnson started Rescue Network in 2019, specializing in helping sick, abused and neglected animals. Many of the animals Johnson takes in come from Native American reservations in South Dakota. The nonprofit also assists shelters in Minnesota and throughout the Midwest.

"Every single week we are taking in 30 to 50 animals," Johnson said. She added many of the surgeries are orthopedic, or for parvovirus.

Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Melling has partnered with Rescue Network for two years, offering her services at a discount.

"[Jonson] wants to do everything right for her rescues' pets, even if it means there's a lot of expenses involved," Melling said.

She even took home a puppy named Flora who had parvovirus.

"I opted to take her home for about five days and continue her care in my kitchen," said Melling. The selfless act saved the husky and saved the rescue thousands of dollars on emergency care.

Countless other surgeries, vet visits, and the cost of sustaining the Rescue Network have drained its bank account.

"I get concerned for that next dog that comes up that needs a $5,000 surgery," said Johnson. "Do we need to go on a little bit of a hold, do we need to say no to that next dog that we get a phone call for that is shot or is limping and might need an orthopedic surgery or something like that."

As Johnson works to fundraise, she says her rescue will continue to help every pet in need.

"If we can as pet owners do our part to vaccinate and spay and neuter, that's the first step," said Melling.

Rescue Network's most urgent need is financial donations. The organization is also looking for volunteers, fosters and adopters.

You can find them here.