"Our hearts break": Minnesota leaders react to shooting with several dead, including Minneapolis officer

MINNEAPOLIS — A flood of responses from Minnesota leaders and agencies have been issued following the mass shooting that killed one Minneapolis police officer and two others. Officials say the suspected shooter is also dead.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was "devasted" to learn about the tragedy.

"John and I are praying for both their families and all those impacted by this tragedy," she said of the two officers hurt, including one killed.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan also issued a response.

"Our administration remains in close communication with local law enforcement in South Minneapolis. As our hearts break for the community, the state will continue to provide support in any way we can," she said.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter posted on social media that he is "deeply saddened" by the shooting.

"We are praying for our colleagues and the entire Minneapolis community," he said.

Rep. Paul Novotny, a former law enforcement officer, applauded the bravery of the officers responding to the shooting.

WCCO

"This is the day every officer and every officer's family dreads," Novotny said. "Every day, our officers put on the uniform not knowing what they'll face. The two officers shot today ran toward an active shooter, knowing it may cost them their lives. The loss of a member of the law enforcement family today is heartbreaking."

Sen. Tina Smith called the shooting tragic.

"We are praying for the emergency responders and everyone in the community tonight, working to keep us safe," Smith said.

Metro police departments also offered their condolences.

"Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the loss of a brave and heroic public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the Minneapolis community," the Roseville Police Department wrote in a tweet.

In addition to the Minneapolis Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are also responding to the incident.