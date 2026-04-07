Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for Trump's impeachment after president threatens genocide in Iran

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar called for President Trump to be impeached on Tuesday after he threatened Iran with genocide unless the country makes a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

On Truth Social, Mr. Trump said, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again." The president has set a deadline of 8 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday for Iran to agree to a deal. He previously said the U.S. would destroy all of the country's power plants and bridges if no deal is reached.

On X, Omar called Trump's threat "sickeningly evil."

"Donald Trump must be impeached," she said. "When will it be enough for my Republican colleagues to grow spines and remove him from office?"

It was the second time a week Omar called for the president to be ousted. On Easter Sunday, Mr. Trump on social media commanded Iran to "open the f***in' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell." In response, Omar said, "This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office."

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stopped short of calling for Mr. Trump's removal, but did call on his Republican colleagues for help in ending the war in Iran.

"Congress must immediately end this reckless war of choice in Iran before Donald Trump plunges us into World War III," Jeffries said. "It's time for every single Republican to put patriotic duty over party and stop the madness. Enough."

As of late Tuesday morning, no other members of Minnesota's congressional delegation, either Democratic or Republican, had shared comment on social media over Mr. Trump's latest threats.

Hours after the threat, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on social media, "The President has lost his mind."

On Monday, Trump said Iran had made a proposal that was "not good enough" but a "very significant step."