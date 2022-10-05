Reopening of Minneapolis's 3rd Ave. bridge over Mississippi delayed until 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis bridge that has been closed for over a year and was supposed to reopen in the coming weeks will now remain closed until next summer.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that "after assessing the overall schedule and work to be completed, we are unable to reopen the bridge in fall 2022 without creating safety issues for the public and construction crews."

The bridge, which is more than a century old, has been getting much needed structural repairs. It has been closed since the first week of 2021.

As a result of the extension on construction on the bridge, Central Avenue will also remain closed between Second Street Southeast and University Avenue for safety precautions

A public meeting is being held next week to update the progress.

MnDOT