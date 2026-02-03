Marimar Martinez, who was shot by U.S. Border Patrol in Chicago, to testify on Capitol Hill

A Chicago woman shot five times by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent back in the fall was set to testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Marimar Martinez is one of several U.S. citizens set to appear before a congressional forum examining the use of force by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Ranking Member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-California), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, are holding hold the bicameral public forum.

DHS claimed Martinez was in a car that blocked Border Patrol agents near Pershing Road and Kedzie Avenue in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood last October. They accused her of ramming her car into federal agents before one of them shot her five times while she was still inside the vehicle.

But nearly two months later, federal prosecutors dropped charges of assaulting the agents that had been filed against her, and a judge dismissed them with prejudice, which prevents the government from filing them against her again.

Also to testify at the forum are Brent and Luke Ganger, the brothers of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis last month.

The hearing begins at 2 p.m. Central time.