Remains of Wisconsin woman found in Minnesota nearly 9 years after disappearance, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

The remains of a woman who was last seen nearly nine years ago were found in St. Cloud, Minnesota, police say.

Officials say Shannah Boiteau, 23, from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was last seen in June 2016 in the area of Interstate 94 and County Road 74 when she ran away from a vehicle her boyfriend was driving.

At the time, police believed she had fled Wisconsin due to a warrant being issued for her arrest for a probation violation.

On April 26, 2025, authorities say St. Cloud police were notified that a property owner had found possible human remains on his property in the 25000 block of County Road 74.

Officers, with the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, recovered apparent skeletal human remains.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were Boiteau's remains on Monday.

St. Cloud police are still investigating the case.

