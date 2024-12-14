Red Wing couple sentenced after pleading guilty to felony child abuse

RED WING, Minn. — A Red Wing couple have been sentenced to four years in prison for felony child abuse.

Benjamin and Christina Cotton, ages 42 and 39, were sentenced Friday by a Goodhue County judge.

The couple were arrested in June 2023 and charged with two counts of child torture, seven counts of neglecting a child, and seven counts of malicious punishment of a child.

Benjamin and Christina Cotton each made plea agreement made by in September, which dismissed all charges except one count of felony child abuse, court documents show.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, Goodhue County Health and Human Services received a report last August concerning the safety of the Cotton couple's four children, who were all under the age of 10 at the time. The caller noted "recent erratic behavior" from Christina Cotton, and that the children were subject to "forms of extreme punishment" such as being locked in cages.

The next morning, an investigator with Red Wing police and a social worker went to the Cotton residence in Red Wing to conduct a welfare check on the four children.

Christina Cotton answered the door and let them both in. When they said they were there due to a report of her children being kept in cages, she told them they were "locked up for their safety," the complaint said. She then directed them to a bedroom down the hallway where three of the four children were located.

In the bedroom, they found a toddler, nearly 3 years old, who was trapped inside a playpen that was covered by what appeared to be a dog gate, the complaint said.

Also in the bedroom was a bunk bed designed for small children that had been "converted into an actual cage," including a makeshift wooden door. Two children, ages 5 and 7, were located in the bottom bunk.

The investigator and social worker then checked on the 9-year-old, who was located in a basement bedroom. That child was not caged or confined in any manner.

Christina Cotton allegedly said the children were caged to keep them from dying, because door alarms and child-proof locks would not work. She said the children were only locked up during the night and were only still caged because she woke up late, the complaint said.

All four children were removed from the home and medically evaluated. The youngest child was wearing a diaper that was duct taped to their skin. The other three children were found to have extensive bruising, the complaint said.

The children reported multiple instances of abuse. One child reported being struck by a belt if chores weren't done and having their hands tied behind their backs with duct tape. The 9-year-old told officials that their parents "don't want them talking about trouble" and to "keep it in the family."

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.



NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota also recommends people search for a provider at Fast-Tracker, a healthcare resource developed by the Minnesota Mental Health Community Foundation. This site also offers information on how to reach suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. More on finding the right therapists here.