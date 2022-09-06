Watch CBS News
Red Lake man found guilty in 2020 sexual assault case

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Red Lake man has been found guilty on charges of aggravated sexual abuse.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Descart Austin Begay Jr. forced another individual to engage in a sex act in July 2020. The assault happened in the victim's home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

On Tuesday, a federal jury in Duluth found him guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse as well as two counts of sexual abuse. The trial lasted five days. 

Begay was taken into custody after an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. 

