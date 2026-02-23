"Red Bulls" celebrate Minnesota veteran's 103rd birthday

Minnesota World War II veteran Don Halverson turns 103 years old on Tuesday.

On Monday, his fellow members of the Minnesota National Guard's Red Bull 34th Infantry Division threw him an early celebration in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

Slicing a cake with a saber as soldiers serenade the moment, then sharing the sweet treat with his brothers and sisters in uniform, is becoming a welcomed birthday tradition for Halverson.

"I figured they got me through World War II without getting hit, I got to hang with them," Halverson said.

Halverson fought with the Red Bulls through the mountainous terrain in Italy during World War II. As a technical sergeant, he led machine gun and mortar squads while surviving several close calls.

"The Germans had these big two railroad guns there, 280-mm, 600-pound shells coming at you, and when they lit out there, they made a big hole in the ground," Halverson said. "[One shell] come just a few yards in front of us, feel the ground push up, and it ended up a dud, or I wouldn't be here today."

Excitedly listening to each story was Brigadier General Joseph Sharkey. He said his unit was especially inspired by Halverson's decision to decline a promotion during the war that would have made him a lieutenant.

"He would have had to leave his soldiers, he would have been reassigned to a new unit," Sharkey said. "He turned down a prestigious rank. Selfless sacrifice in order to stay with his comrades, stay with his unit until the very end."

Camaraderie that continues 80-plus years later back home in Minnesota. Halverson happily used a saber to cut his birthday cake at last year's celebration. Much like the blade he wielded, Halverson appears as sharp as the year prior. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him cutting the cake again when turning 104, but he'd rather focus on the present.

"I take it one day at a time here. Enjoy today. There's no guarantee of tomorrow," he said.

For his service, Halverson was awarded the Bronze Star, Distinguished Service Badge and the Combat Infantryman's Badge, among others. During the war, the 34th Infantry Division endured 517 days of front-line combat operations, the second most of any American division.

"It's a good reminder to our current serving soldiers that service does come with sacrifice," Sharkey said. "World War II, that's the greatest generation."

After the war, Halverson married his wife, Bernice. They had three children together and celebrated 62 years of marriage until her passing in 2010.