Next "Red Bull" general flies to Minnesota high school to celebrate big recruitment cohort

The next commanding general of Minnesota's 34th Infantry Red Bull Division was part of a special delegation that traveled to Worthington to celebrate one of the largest recruiting cohorts from a single high school.

Gen. Joe Sharkey will soon lead the nearly 20,000 soldiers from the 34th, with half of them from the Minnesota Army National Guard.

"Our focus is deterrence," Sharkey said. "The military doesn't want to deploy overseas, but we're ready. If the call comes we will deploy, and we will deploy to win."

The general himself was among the more than 550 Red Bulls deployed to the Middle East last year, but he calls the flight to Worthington one of his most important missions.

Gen. Joe Sharkey WCCO

"These are the Minnesota next generation of soldiers. Fifty-five percent of the recruits come from metro area, but it's that 45% that come from outstate, and it is so important to us," he said.

All of these new recruits were born after 9/11. The United States is no longer officially involved in a War on Terror. So what is the draw for these young Minnesotans? And how does Sharkey inspire the next generation amid the divide in the country about its role in the world?

"For me, it's a reflection that there is pride in our nation," Sharkey said. "People love our country and they love our state."

Those feelings were front and center as we landed right next to Worthington High School. Inside, the general officially signed on 11 juniors and seniors, most of them young women.

Senior Corolina Zepeda, a first-generation American, said she's joining the guard to give thanks.

WCCO

"This is where I've lived my whole life, you know. It's given my parents a job, you know, kept us fed, and it's now giving me a chance to pay for my college and go to school," Zepeda said.

The six-year commitment begins with basic training this summer, then drills and other exercises at least three days a month.

Sharkey says he's confident they'll be well prepared to answer the call.

"The fact that we're sending a general to the Worthington's community, as well as every community in the state, is important to us," he said. "And it's just an inspiration to see young men and women answer the call of duty."

The Minnesota National Guard hopes to recruit nearly 1,400 new soldiers this year. That would be the most since before the pandemic.

The guard has hit its recruitment goal two years in a row after missing them the previous three.