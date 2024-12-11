After a 10 month deployment, the 34th "Red Bull" Infantry Division returns home

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — More than 550 Minnesota National Guard soldiers are returning home this week after a 10 month deployment in Kuwait. The soldiers from the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" departed in February.

"I missed my partner," said Michelle Brown, a Plymouth mom of three. "There were a lot of times I didn't have a lot of adult interaction in the summer. If I wasn't at work, I was taking care of the kids."

Her husband, Major Jim Brown, was on his first deployment.

"I'm so happy for the kids to have their father home."

WCCO

Officially, the deployed soldiers' mission in the Middle East was to train and support regional partners. The War on Terror might be over, but they were still in a rough neighborhood - and that was never more apparent than when Iran twice launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel. The U.S., Israel and other allies shot down almost all of them.

The 34th Infantry Division have deployed to Kuwait before, including 2018-2019 in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Minnesota National Guard soldiers have also deployed to Iraq from 2009-2010, leading the Multi-national Division-South in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.