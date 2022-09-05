Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Recipe: Siete veggie picadillo tacos

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Sept. 5, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Sept. 5, 2022 01:21

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this recipe for Family Meals Month with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.  

Siete Veggie Picadillo Tacos
Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ medium onion, minced
  • 1 green bell pepper, minced
  • 1 large russet potato, peeled and diced into ¼" cubes
  • 24 oz baby bella mushrooms, finely minced
  • 1 pkg Siete Spicy or Mild Taco Seasoning
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1 box Siete Grain Free Taco Shells
  • Optional toppings: romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hot sauce

Directions

  1. Warm up olive oil in a large sauté pan or Dutch oven over medium heat.
  2. Sauté onion, bell pepper and potato, until potato cubes have softened.
  3. Add minced mushrooms and continue cooking, stirring often, until mushrooms have softened.
  4. Add 1 packet of spicy or mild taco seasoning along with water. Simmer 2-3 minutes, stirring often, until thickened.
  5. Serve with pre-crisped taco shells and toppings for garnish - such as romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and/or the hot sauce of your choosing!

Recipe source: Siete Foods 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 8:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.