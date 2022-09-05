Recipe: Siete veggie picadillo tacos
Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this recipe for Family Meals Month with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Siete Veggie Picadillo Tacos
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ medium onion, minced
- 1 green bell pepper, minced
- 1 large russet potato, peeled and diced into ¼" cubes
- 24 oz baby bella mushrooms, finely minced
- 1 pkg Siete Spicy or Mild Taco Seasoning
- 1/3 cup water
- 1 box Siete Grain Free Taco Shells
- Optional toppings: romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hot sauce
Directions
- Warm up olive oil in a large sauté pan or Dutch oven over medium heat.
- Sauté onion, bell pepper and potato, until potato cubes have softened.
- Add minced mushrooms and continue cooking, stirring often, until mushrooms have softened.
- Add 1 packet of spicy or mild taco seasoning along with water. Simmer 2-3 minutes, stirring often, until thickened.
- Serve with pre-crisped taco shells and toppings for garnish - such as romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and/or the hot sauce of your choosing!
Recipe source: Siete Foods
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.