Real ID deadline is approaching — here's what Minnesotans need to know

What do you need to do to get a Real ID before the May deadline

What do you need to do to get a Real ID before the May deadline

What do you need to do to get a Real ID before the May deadline

MINNEAPOLIS — After years of delays, officials say you'll really need a Real ID to fly starting this spring. So far though, only 40% of Minnesotans have the updated driver's license.

First passed by Congress in 2005, the Real ID rollout will soon finally be enforced nationwide.

"It's basically so that we know who you are, have proper identification, and so you need to prove and have support documents to say you really who you say you are. So that's the really main purpose of having a Real ID," Jody-Kay Peterson, director of the Driver Services Program, said.

Starting May 7, Minnesotans age 18 and older will no longer be able to use their standard driver's license to fly domestically or enter certain federal facilities.

Instead, they'll either need a Real ID, which has a small golden star in the corner, an enhanced driver's license or another federally-approved ID such as a passport.

"This is a federal mandate. So it's not like, you know, Minnesota is doing this on our own. This is a mandate that all the states have to go by," Peterson said. "There's no appointment (to get a Real ID), you just show up at an office that's nearby you that accept applications."

Consider pre-applying online first and don't forget your documents.

"You need one document that proves your full name, your date of birth and your legal presence," Peterson said. "We ask you to know your social security number. Most people do know that."

Documents that prove legal presence can be a passport or birth certificate.

"Then you need to have two forms of documents that says you live here in Minnesota," Peterson said.

A utility bill or credit card statement are examples of proof of residency — just make sure you have a hard copy.

"We can't just take it from your phone because it's supporting documents that we need to scan into our system," Peterson said.

There are also time limits on some documents.

Peterson says processing right now typically takes around 30 days.