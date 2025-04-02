Millions of Americans still don't have a Real ID. Here's what to know as the deadline nears

What to know about Real IDs as deadline approaches

The May 7 deadline is looming to have a Real ID, which will be required to get into government buildings and through airport security.

Congress mandated the switch to Real IDs after 9/11. The new IDs are more secure and harder to counterfeit.

But after several lengthy delays, millions of Americans still don't meet the requirement that's just over a month away.

The Transportation Security Administration told CBS News they are seeing about 81% compliance at checkpoints, meaning people are showing up with a Real ID or their passport. That means nearly 2 out of every 10 people passing through a security checkpoint at an airport do not have the proper documents that will soon be needed.

"Everybody is responsible for presenting the proper travel documents when they come to the checkpoint," said TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha.

Mancha explained what will happen if people don't have a compliant ID on May 7, saying, "there's going to be a phased approach of enforcement, but people may experience travel delays."

TSA has not announced what phased enforcement will look like, but valid passports or military IDs are also accepted.

The deadline has created a rush at DMVs across the country. In Florida's Miami-Dade county, local authorities discovered scalpers hoarding free DMV appointments and selling them for up to $250.

"Not a good idea at all," said resident Lizzie Colindres. "We've been waiting for hours."

Illinois, which has only about 33% compliance statewide, opened the first-in-the-nation Real ID supercenter last month in a former Walgreens location. It's processing about 1,500 people per day.

How to get a Real ID

According to the Department of Homeland Security, all 50 states, Washington D.C. and the five U.S. territories are issuing Real ID compliant driver's licenses and IDs. People can still get a Real ID after the May 7 deadline.

Obtaining a Real ID means a trip to the DMV. Here's what you'll need to bring:

A valid ID, passport or birth certificate

Proof of your social security number

Proof of your date of birth

Two items that show state residency

How to know if you already have a Real ID

All Real IDs have a star in the top right corner of the card.

Enhanced Driver's Licenses and IDs are also alternatives to Real ID-compliance, according to DHS. EDLs and EIDs have an American flag at the top of the card, along with the word "Enhanced." Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Washington currently issue them.