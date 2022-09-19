"Rainbow" fentanyl pills found at scene of Mankato shooting

DEA warns brightly colored fentanyl is being used to lure youth DEA warns brightly colored fentanyl is being used to lure youth 00:43

MANKATO, Minn. -- The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says that a number of brightly-colored fentanyl pills were found at one of the residences involved in last week's shooting incident in Mankato.

Task force agents working alongside the Mankato Department of Public Safety say that the multi-color pills had an "M" stamped on one side and "30" on the other. They tested positive for fentanyl.

The DEA has warned the public about the pills, which it says are being used to target young people. The street name for these pills is "Rainbow."

"Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement.

The MRVDTF says this is the first time it has encountered these multi-colored pills in the area.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, can be 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine, according to the DEA. Fentanyl was developed as a pain management treatment for cancer patients but has become a widely used street drug linked to thousands of deaths from overdoses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021, with synthetic opioids accounting for about 71,000 of those.