Greater Minnesota News

Shelter in place issued for area near Mankato's Mayo Clinic due to "active incident"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. -- Police in Mankato are asking those near the Mayo Clinic to shelter in place due to an active police incident.

The shelter-in-place request was issued for Echo Street, across the street from the hospital campus.

According to the city, police responded to the area for a report of a gunshot wound. 

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 11:08 AM

