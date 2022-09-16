Shelter in place issued for area near Mankato's Mayo Clinic due to "active incident"
MANKATO, Minn. -- Police in Mankato are asking those near the Mayo Clinic to shelter in place due to an active police incident.
The shelter-in-place request was issued for Echo Street, across the street from the hospital campus.
According to the city, police responded to the area for a report of a gunshot wound.
This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
