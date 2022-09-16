Shelter in place issued for area near Mankato's Mayo Clinic due to "active incident"

MANKATO, Minn. -- Police in Mankato are asking those near the Mayo Clinic to shelter in place due to an active police incident.

The shelter-in-place request was issued for Echo Street, across the street from the hospital campus.

According to the city, police responded to the area for a report of a gunshot wound.

Mankato Public Safety is requesting shelter in place near Echo Street in Mankato due to emergency police activity in the area. — City Of Mankato (@CityOfMankato) September 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.