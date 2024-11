NEXT Weather: 5:30 p.m. forecast for Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Rain returned Sunday in the Twin Cities and is expected to stay for the next few days.

It will start to dry out on Tuesday, with sun for the later part of the week.

Some areas could still see rain on Election Day morning.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s, slightly above normal.