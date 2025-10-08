Boy to be taken off life support days after central Minnesota bike crash, police say

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

A 12-year-old boy critically injured in a central Minnesota bike crash is expected to be taken off life support on Wednesday, according to police.

Raghav Shrestha crashed at the bottom of a hill in Northside Park around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, the Sartell Police Department said. He suffered a severe head injury that caused cardiac arrest.

On Tuesday, Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord said the boy's condition worsened, and after doctors declared he had no brain activity.

"Raghav was a cheerful and fun-loving 12-year-old, doing what so many 12-year-old boys would be doing on a beautiful fall afternoon, which makes this tragedy so difficult to comprehend," Silgjord said.

Shrestha's 10-year-old friend called 911 after the crash, and a CPR instructor who happened to be walking by tried to revive the boy. First responders got a pulse while Shrestha was on his way to a hospital, and he was eventually airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare in critical condition.

Shrestha's parents, via the chief, thanked the community for its support.

"His parents, while grieving the loss of their son, also wanted it known that more than anything they are proud to be Raghav's parents and to have raised and known a boy that was always courageous in his words and actions," the chief said.

Silgjord said the boy dreamed of being a police officer when he grew up.

"Several of us involved in the incident were able to visit Raghav this morning, and in the presence of his family pin him with his own badge and swear him in as an honorary police officer with Sartell," the chief said. "Our community will continue to support Raghav's family however we can as they process and grieve."

