Bystanders aid boy critically injured in central Minnesota bike crash, police say

Forest Lake school board urges state to heed federal threats over trans athletes policy, and more headlines

Forest Lake school board urges state to heed federal threats over trans athletes policy, and more headlines

Forest Lake school board urges state to heed federal threats over trans athletes policy, and more headlines

Bystanders rushed to help a boy who was critically injured in a bike crash in central Minnesota on Sunday, police said.

According to the Sartell Police Department, the 12-year-old crashed near the bottom of a hill at Northside Park around 7:50 p.m.

His 10-year-old friend called 911. A bystander who was certified in CPR confirmed the 12-year-old had no pulse and was not breathing and began lifesaving measures, police said.

First responders continued those measures, and the boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and subsequently flown to Hennepin Healthcare. He was in critical condition, police said, but had "regained vital signs."

"Throughout this incident multiple citizens ran in to help, several with medical experience, and gave assistance however they could, including assisting EMS staff and comforting the juvenile friend to the victim," the police department said. "We are extremely grateful for their willingness to help and step up when our staff and one of our citizens needed it most."

The boy was wearing a helmet, police said.