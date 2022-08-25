Rachel Rynda crowned 69th Princess Kay Of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On the eve of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, a new princess reigns over Minnesota's dairy farms.

Rachel Rynda was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night.

Rachel Rynda CBS

For the next year, the 19-year-old college student from Montgomery will serve as a goodwill ambassador for dairy farms and families.

The first official duty of her reign is pretty cool. She will sit in a cooler on the fairgrounds Thursday while her likeness is sculpted in butter.