Health officials warn of rise in "rabbit fever" cases in Minnesota

Health officials in Minnesota are tracking an increase in "rabbit fever" cases across the state.

The illness, called tularemia, is caused by the bacteria Francisella tularensis. It's commonly found in small rodents, rabbits, squirrels and beavers. People typically develop the illness from tick and fly bites, scratches from infected cats or by touching animals that have tularemia.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that up to six human cases of tularemia are identified in Minnesota each year, but in 2025, five cases have been reported so far. Two people developed the illness after they were bitten by a tick. One was bitten by a stray cat and one was likely exposed while mowing the lawn. Health officials say they're working to determine the cause of the fifth case.

Signs of tularemia in humans includes a sudden fever, skin wounds or ulcers, swollen lymph nodes, headaches and chills. The symptoms show up between three and 14 days after exposure.

Pets can also contract tularemia, with symptoms of high fever, weakness, lack of appetite and ulcers.

"It's important for pet owners to be aware of this disease in their pets, because it is possible for a person to become infected as well," said Maria Bye, a senior epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health.

In order to keep people safe, health recommend keeping cats indoors and not allow them to hunt small animals. They also say to give pets medication to prevent tick bites, use insect repellant, check the yard for rabbit nests or dead animals before mowing and avoid contact with wild animals that are sick or dead.

Anyone bitten or scratched by an ill animal should call the health department at 651-201-5414 and contact their health care professional. If people are concerned about tularemia in their pets, officials recommend talking to a veterinarian.