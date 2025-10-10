Meet the creative team bringing "Purple Rain" to the stage

You're likely aware of "Purple Rain" on the screen, but now that movie is hitting the stage and will debut in Minneapolis before heading to Broadway.

Prince Rogers Nelson was a singer and superstar.

"Prince is still here. He's here through the music. That's what he always cared about. He was our Mozart. We're so lucky to have him," said Purple Rain writer Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins.

Lights, camera, action are nothing new with Prince's story already living in movies, TB and books. And now, it's hitting the stage.

The writer and director of "Purple Rain" want to show it to fans living in his birthplace before anyone else.

"It just felt right," said Jacobs-Jenkins. "It was one of the first thoughts we had when we signed onto the show was, 'You have to premiere this in Minneapolis.'"

Minneapolis' State Theatre will host the performance from Oct. 16 to Nov. 23, choreographed by Ebony Williams.

"They should expect the dance to move the story for it," Williams told WCCO.

And with Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb as the music supervisor.

"I was so moved when I walked past the mural the first time. You can see the love that was poured into that. It reminded me of the love we're mandated to pour into it," said Webb.

It's a team that recognizes the musician's importance and significance to the Twin Cities.

"Being here in Minneapolis is being here in a part of his truth," Williams added.

And the show's director hopes you channel her same energy.

"We're excited to be here. We hope they love it. We love Minneapolis," said show director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Because if there's one thing, Minneapolis loves him too.

"Purple Rain. We're doing Purple Rain," said Blain-Cruz.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the Hennepin Arts website.