Cast now complete for upcoming stage adaptation of Prince's "Purple Rain"

As the curtain prepares to rise for the stage adaptation of Prince's iconic film "Purple Rain", producers have released the names of those whose talents will be on display later this year at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

The fictional show follows "The Kid", who is trying to break into the club scene in Minneapolis while also dealing with issues at home, a rival band and a romance with singer Apollonia.

On Thursday, the names of those joining Kris Kollins and Rachell Webb (The Kid and Apollonia, respectively) will be:

Bilaal Avaz - Doc

Leon Addison Brown - Father

Jaci Calderon - Susan

Lawrence Gilliard, Jr. - Billy Sparks

Anissa Griego - Jill

Jared Howelton - Morris

Christina Jones - Brenda

Emma Lenderman - Lisa

Gían Pérez - Bobby



Kondwani Phiri - Mark

Antonio Michael Woodard -Jerome

Grace Yoo - Wendy

In addition, producers announced scenic design will be done by Tony Award winner David Zinn, and fellow Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb is the show's music supervisor. Meanwhile, Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, who both worked with Prince, are the show's music advisers.

Lileana Blain-Cruz, a Tony Award nominee, will direct the show.

You can buy tickets on the Hennepin Arts website. The show runs from Thursday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 16. It was previously scheduled to run this past spring, but was delayed to "allow for more time for creative development."

Prince was found dead in 2016 at Paisley Park at the age of 57.