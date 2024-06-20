40th anniversary of Prince's "Purple Rain" spurs massive celebration in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans across the globe are preparing to come to Minneapolis to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Purple Rain."

The iconic movie and soundtrack propelled native son Prince Rogers Nelson and his band the Revolution to the top of the music industry.

The music from "Purple Rain" has proven to be timeless.

True fans fondly remember where they were when they first heard one of Prince's musical masterpieces.

"The first time I heard 'Purple Rain' was the movie that I have probably seen 50 times and my first dance was at First Avenue to 'Purple Rain,'" Prince fan Danette Ashby-Loving said.

"I must have went to the movie theater and seen it 22 times the first week that it came out," fan Bernard Turner said.

Turner left Brooklyn, New York to move to Minneapolis to be close to Prince and his music.

He has years of memorabilia and a love for all things Prince.

"What built the story of my life, what kept me moving was his music, his music spoke a lot to me," Turner said.

"I wouldn't even be who I am without Prince," DJ William Baker said.

Baker, aka "Bake Show," is spinning the tracks for the 40th anniversary of "Purple Rain."

"The first movie I ever in my life seen, guess what. 'Purple Rain.' And it changed my life," Baker said. "I had a love for music. I became a drummer and all these years later I grew up on live music so anything I do, it has to have that live sound."

He plans to honor the musician he has always admired.

"Prince was authentic and I value my DJing and I look at it everything I do after what he does, Baker said.

Three young ladies, all from Minnesota make up the group L'More — Ella, Lauren and Claire.

"We feel like we have a very good blend of that Minneapolis sound with our little girl group funky twist on it," Ella said.

Their single "Gimme All Your Lovin" is climbing the charts, and they are ready to bring that Minneapolis sound to Prince fans.

"We've spent a lot of time perfecting our sound. We go to other shows to listen to other local Minneapolis artists, obviously, the bigger artists too, not just the Revolution, who we are lucky to be co-headlining with," Ella said.

They hope their live vocals will help true fans honor Prince, his music and legacy.

The big party at First Avenue takes place on Friday with an afterparty to follow.

Saturday is the big block party where fans will dance the day and night away with live performances by the Revolution, L'More and much more.