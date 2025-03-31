Investigation into fatal plane crash near Minneapolis underway; community mourns pilot

Investigators searching for what caused a small plane to crash in Brooklyn Park

Nonprofits and charities across the Twin Cities are remembering the pilot who died in a plane crash on Saturdayplane crash near Minneapolis on Saturday.

Investigators spent Monday removing pieces of the aircraft from what was a Brooklyn Park home. The plane parts will then get a closer look off-site.

What looks like the plane's fuselage, along with the aircraft's engine, were visible at the property.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank said Sunday they are unable to confirm if Chief Administration Officer Terry Dolan was on board the plane, but "believe he was."

Those who knew Dolan say they will remember him for his work beyond U.S. Bank. He served on the volunteer board of directors at Artspace for well over a decade.

The nonprofit's president, Will Law, calls Dolan a kind, generous, brilliant person and says his loss is big.

"He's kind of that quintessential Minnesotan. Humble, extremely generous and kind business leader," said Law.

Former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak said Dolan played a big role in major renovations at U.S. Bancorp Center, and in getting employees back to working in the building — one of the most significant actions, he says, taken to help downtown Minneapolis rebound after COVID.

"Terry's known as a really humble guy and a kind person who also had an outsized impact on the business community and just our civic world," said Rybak.

The U.S. Bank website says Dolan also served on the boards for the Minnesota Opera, The Minneapolis Foundation and the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University over the years.

Officials say a preliminary report will be issued on the crash within the next two weeks.