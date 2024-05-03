Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clash on U of M campus

Tensions at U of M campus still run high after encampment closure

Tensions at U of M campus still run high after encampment closure

Tensions at U of M campus still run high after encampment closure

MINNEAPOLIS — Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups went head-to-head at the University of Minnesota on Friday during a planned Israeli prayer rally outside Coffman Memorial Union.

Things were peaceful as student groups both held flags and chanted loudly; it wasn't until expletives were exchanged that things starting to get dicey. That's when police moved in to keep the peace.

This heated debate comes just one day after a pro-Palestinian encampment agreed to pack up and clear out after reaching an initial agreement with university administration.

"The event was because we were upset at these encampments and the light they were shining on these encampments," said Jon Greenspan, University Student and Students Supporting Israel Organization member.

Greenspan says this event was all about showing Jewish pride on campus.

"To say, hey there's not just one voice on campus all these people here that support and love Israel." Greenspan said.

Across the lawn at Northrop Plaza, there was another rally, by a different Jewish student group made up of members from Jewish Voice for Peace.

WCCO

Mirabi Dornfest is a junior at the U and a member of the Anti-Zionist Jewish student group. She says she spent time at the encampment and supports Palestinian students while also holding her Jewish values close.

Dornfest said they are demanding an end to the war in Gaza and demanding a seat at the table with university administration.

"Our administration has refused to allow us a Jewish student leader a place at the table when discussing with Jewish leaders about supposed Jewish student safety on campus," Dornfest said. "That implicitly strips our Jewishness from us."

Jewish students had a meeting with university administrators on Thursday morning.

As the war continues overseas, here at home, the fight to be heard is louder than ever.

University administration say after meeting with UMN Divest Coalition, they indicated a subset of their members who identify as Jewish also want to meet with interim President Ettinger and leadership is working to schedule a meeting.