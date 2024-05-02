University of Minnesota interim president says agreement made to end Pro-Palestinian encampment

Finals begin at University of Minnesota as Pro-Palestinian encampment remains

MINNEAPOLIS — Finals are scheduled to start on Thursday for students at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis as a pro-Palestininan protest encampment remains on campus.

Jeff Ettinger, the U's interim president, sent an email to all students, faculty and staff stating an agreement was made with student protest organizers to end the encampment on Thursday morning.

He said the 13 buildings near Northrup Mall that have been closed this week will reopen at noon, and the student coalition has agreed not to disrupt finals and commencement ceremonies.

As of early Thursday morning, student leaders have yet to confirm Ettinger's statement.

Thursday is the third day an encampment has been untouched by law enforcement on the mall. Police have not made any arrests on campus since April 22.

Demonstrations on Wednesday were spirited but much more peaceful than what's been seen in other parts of the U.S. in recent days.

Protest leaders met with Ettinger on Wednesday, where they made it clear they would not rest until all six of their demands were met. Among them is a statement in support of Palestinian students, transparency about university investments and amnesty for arrested students.

But the U had hoped the encampment would be gone by Wednesday afternoon. In an apparent email to the groups leading this protest, school leaders wrote, "As discussed in the meeting, we have a shared understanding that the encampment will be disassembled and removed by 5 p.m. (Wednesday)."

But one of the groups fired back in a statement, saying "no such agreement was made" during the meeting.

