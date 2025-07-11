Prior Lake man killed in Savage motorcycle crash, state patrol says

Big weekend road closures across Twin Cities, and more headlines

A man is dead following a motorcycle crash south of the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 13 and McColl Drive in Savage.

The state patrol says the 54-year-old motorcyclist was heading southbound on the highway when he collided with a sedan travelling eastbound on McColl.

The victim, from Prior Lake, wasn't wearing a helmet. The driver of the sedan, a 19-year-old Shakopee woman, wasn't hurt in the crash.

The state patrol says it's still investigating, and alcohol isn't believed to have played a factor.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says as of Thursday, there have been 173 traffic deaths in the state, with motorcyclists accounting for at least 10 of the victims.

On July 1, a new state law took effect allowing motorcyclists to practice lane splitting and lane filtering in certain situations.