Watch CBS News
Local News

Prior Lake man killed in Savage motorcycle crash, state patrol says

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Read Full Bio
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Big weekend road closures across Twin Cities, and more headlines
Big weekend road closures across Twin Cities, and more headlines 05:12

A man is dead following a motorcycle crash south of the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 13 and McColl Drive in Savage.

The state patrol says the 54-year-old motorcyclist was heading southbound on the highway when he collided with a sedan travelling eastbound on McColl.

The victim, from Prior Lake, wasn't wearing a helmet. The driver of the sedan, a 19-year-old Shakopee woman, wasn't hurt in the crash.

The state patrol says it's still investigating, and alcohol isn't believed to have played a factor.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says as of Thursday, there have been 173 traffic deaths in the state, with motorcyclists accounting for at least 10 of the victims.

On July 1, a new state law took effect allowing motorcyclists to practice lane splitting and lane filtering in certain situations.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.