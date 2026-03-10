6 years after deadly Minnesota crash, father-and-son first responders meet boy they saved

A Minnesota father and son who work as first responders received a lifesaving award Tuesday, meeting for the first time with the young boy they rescued and his family.

In April 2020, 12-year-old Myles Chacha was in the car with his dad and brother east of Prior Lake when the unthinkable happened.

The moment police arrived at Lulu Thompson's door, she knew something was terribly wrong.

"They said, 'There's been a car accident,'" Thompson said.

Their Toyota Corolla crashed with a freight truck at Eagle Creek and Natchez avenues in Credit River Township. Chacha's older brother and dad were killed.

Chacha was still alive, but in critical condition.

"We still grieve because the boy that I sent out that morning is not the same boy that came back to me that night," Thompson said.

While the crash forever changed Chacha's life, Thompson says it was thanks to quick thinking, and quick action, that her son is still here today.

Prior Lake officer Cody Steinhaus and his dad, Prior Lake Fire Chief Rick Steinhaus, were honored by the City Council Tuesday night for quickly working to stabilize Chacha, who was 6 years old at the time.

"Tonight we are doing our best to both recognize the unfathomable loss of a father and son, and also honor the selfless acts of a firefighter, a police officer," said Prior Lake Police Chief Liam Duggan.

Chacha suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in the crash and now uses a wheelchair. Despite his difficulties, Thompson says her son is a happy, smiling boy who loves cracking dad jokes.

She says the fact he's still here today is a miracle.

"They give my son a second chance at life … and that means everything to me," Thompson said.