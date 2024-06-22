Prince fans got a special treat during the Purple Rain 40th anniversary celebrations

Fans of Prince got a special treat during the 40th anniversary celebrations

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans from across the globe are in Minneapolis to celebrate Prince and his music.

On this 40th Anniversary of Purple Rain, fans were treated to a candid interview with one of Prince's favorite collaborators and friend.

Morris Day of Morris Day and the Time made his return to Minneapolis in grand fashion.

"Working with him was always a roller coaster but true enough he was just the greatest most talented person that I've ever met," said music great Morris Day.

Both shared the big screen in Purple Rain.

For this music legend it seems like it was yesterday he and his friend worked together on the movie and music that catapulted them to super stardom.

"It doesn't seem like forty years at all, its like where has all the time gone — no pun intended but it's like yesterday for real and it's just hard to believe he's not here," said Day.

But his spirit continues to live on in his music and Londel McMillan, attorney and manager of Prince Legacy LLC, gave fans a special treat.

Although its early in the creative process, fans met the artistic force behind the upcoming Broadway production of Purple Rain.

"Just to be afforded the opportunity to serve this man this legacy," said Jason Michael Webb the Musical Director of Purple Rain the Musical.

The show's book writer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Lileana Blain-Cruz, an Obie Award Winning Director, will secure the legacy of Purple Rain on Broadway.

Special consultants for the Broadway adaptation of Purple Rain, Bobby Z of the Revolution and Morris Hayes of New Power Generation, round out the group responsible for bringing the story to stage.

"This is a really good thing and it's something that he would really love," said Bobby Z, Music Legend.

The Purple faithful were also treated to a sneak peek of some of the music that will shape the Broadway production.

Purple Rain The Musical will debut in Minneapolis before its run on Broadway, Spring 2025.