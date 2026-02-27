Author and illustrator inspired by Prince team up for children's book based on star's life

A decade after Prince's death, people around the world continue to remember him in different ways. Now, his story is being remembered as a bedtime story for children.

Prince: A Little Golden Book is a 24-page, illustrated work. The book distills Prince's legacy into a roughly 1,300-word biography aimed at young readers.

Author Nikki Shannon Smith, a self-proclaimed Prince superfan, worked on this passion project for two years.

"I've always admired his uniqueness, his commitment to excellence. Just how prolific he is and how raw his musical ability was, and his ability to be himself," said Smith.

The book almost wasn't released, but with the 10th anniversary of Prince's death approaching, the publisher changed its mind.

"I pitched it to Golden Books in March 2024. Initially, the pitch was rejected, and shortly after, they changed their minds," said Smith. "We all thought it was a great opportunity to honor Prince with the 10th anniversary of his passing."

Smith said Prince's bigger-than-life makeup was a labor of love to honor his legacy.

"Condensing this huge personality with a vast career," said Smith, "distilling that down for children could digest, with a cohesive theme of being yourself, being unique, speaking up for yourself and other people, if you do all of those things and dream big, you can be anything."

Smith wasn't always an author. Before she decided to write for a living, she was a teacher. She said that a colleague pushed her to become an author and that her life mirrored Prince in some ways.

"Here I am, young me, who could barely speak up. Young me, who comforted herself and processed the world through music," said Smith. "Now writing a book about Prince, it was like we were on this parallel journey, but at different times, to become who we truly are."

Illustrator Don Tate was asked to join the project after he posted a drawing of Prince online.

"I got an email from an agent asking me if I would be interested in illustrating a little golden book about Prince," said Tate."I was like, 'Of course I want to illustrate a book on Prince.' It took me about six months to illustrate."

Tate also experienced some similarities to Smith and Prince. While growing up, he said that some in his family tried to push him away from becoming an illustrator.

"I was also a very shy kid. Words were not my way of communicating. Illustration, drawings, pictures were my voice," said Tate. "I loved Prince's uniqueness, the different styles of hair and outfits, that was me."

Tate was inspired to become an illustrator after his aunt, a reporter for the Des Moines Register, wrote a novel that became a movie. He decided that he wanted to be a storyteller after seeing his aunt speak about her movie.

"Breaking into the field of writing and illustrating for children is a difficult endeavor, but when I look back on it, it was something I was determined to do. I walked into this field and never looked back," said Tate.

Tate hopes to pass on the feeling he got from his aunt to the next generation.

"I want them to know that they can also become an author or an illustrator and that their stories and voices are important," said Tate.

On Jan. 27, Tate and Smith visited Roseville Library to do a book reading and sign books for fans and children.

Smith said there may be some signed copies of the book left at Black Garnet Books in Minneapolis. The publication is be sold anywhere books are sold.