Two major events held in Minneapolis over the weekend

Pride and Somali Independence day bring thousands to Minneapolis

Two major celebrations and a half-million visitors are taking place across Minneapolis. Twin Cities Pride and Somali Independence Day are bringing an air of celebration to the city.

"The energy is incredible. Everyone's happy to be here. Everybody's celebrating each other," said Sophia Turner of Minneapolis.

"We want people to understand who we are," said Ayub Hassan, who attended Somali Day as the owner of Blue Horn Somali Tea. "What we're highlighting is our freedom."

Somali Day commemorates the country's separation from colonial rule in 1960.

Both events combined brought roughly over 500,000 individuals to Minneapolis that's roughly the population of Wyoming.

"Everyone can be themselves; if you're an ally or part of the LGBTQIA+ community," said Pritchard.

"The community we're celebrating can be at a disadvantage, so it's important," said Turner.

With both events going, safety is a high priority. Metro Transit even expanded services and offering free rides throughout the weekend of the festivities.

"Happy Pride!" said Turner.

"Happy Somali Independence Day!" said Iqra Mohamed of Minneapolis.

Minnetrista resident Mike Schoeneman brought his girls to both events.

"To celebrate the cultures and everything and to show my girls the differences too," said Schueneman.

Pride continues on Sunday, June 29 with a parade starting at 11 a.m.