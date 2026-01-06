Costs appear to be down compared to a year ago for food staples in Twin Cities

For the past year, WCCO has been tracking the price of food staples around the Twin Cities.

According to Pew Research, in the 2024 election, 81% of voters said the economy and inflation were top of mind.

A little over a year later, the heaviness is still in the air and the aisles, but Ted Spreigl, who owns St. Paul grocery store Tim and Tom's Speedy Mart, is feeling different.

"Down. I would say, stabilized and down," he said.

WCCO gathered data on core staple items from Aldi in Apple Valley, Target in Fridley and Cub Foods in north Minneapolis.

On average, eggs are down from $5.45 in January 2025 to $2.05 in January 2026. Chicken is down from $8.85 to $6.91. Bread is slightly down from $1.87 to $1.57. Milk is also slightly down from $3.46 to $3.26

Fruit and vegetables are expected to rise as the U.S. growing season has ended. Beef and veal prices are expected to increase, too.

"I feel much better than I did a year ago," Spreigl said.

CBS News has been keeping tabs on the change in prices of household expenses nationwide. Their price tracker is based on data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for food, household goods and services. They are utilizing Zillow for rent and home-purchase prices.