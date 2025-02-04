A price check on popular items at grocery stores across the Twin Cities metro

A look at how much groceries cost in the Twin Cities metro 2 weeks into Trump's presidency

A look at how much groceries cost in the Twin Cities metro 2 weeks into Trump's presidency

A look at how much groceries cost in the Twin Cities metro 2 weeks into Trump's presidency

MINNEAPOLIS — The recent election was a clear indicator that your money matters when it comes to the prices you pay.

Recent research shows 81%of voters said the economy and inflation were the main issues driving them to the polls. That includes the rising price of gas and groceries.

With that in mind, WCCO gives us a price check on some popular items from stores across the metro.

A busy mom to three, Molly Doyle knows how to maneuver obstacles. She and her husband are trying to keep up with the boys and their appetites.

"So here is our paycheck, we really try to be well-rounded if we can," Molly Doyle said. "By the end of the week, this (the fridge) is going to be completely empty by Friday."

They go through a lot of food but stick to a $300 a-week total family food budget

"I would say over the last three years, our budget has tripled," Molly Doyle's husband, George Doyle, said. "Two or three years ago, it was like $3 for a pound of meat. Now it's like $6 for ground beef."

They say eggs are another increase.

"This year, in particular, 2024, I feel like it's like truly shocking at some of the prices," Molly Doyle said.

WCCO decided to take a closer look at where prices stand at the Fridley Super Target, the Apple Valley Aldi and the North Minneapolis Cub. Averaging the prices from those stores, a loaf of store-brand wheat bread is $1.86; eggs, if you can find them, are $5.45; milk is $3.46; chicken is $8.85; the total average price is $19.95.

As for gas, WCCO went to Columbia Heights, Minneapolis and Mendota Heights for an average of $2.95 per gallon.

"I do feel like we represent the average family of just trying to be well-rounded, but doing what we can with the money we have," Molly Doyle said.

Like many, she says they are just trying to figure it out.