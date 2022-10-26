Preview: Esme Murphy goes 1-on-1 with Gov. Tim Walz, Dr. Scott Jensen

MINNEAPOLIS -- The midterm elections are just two weeks away. An average of recent polls shows a tightening race for Minnesota governor.

WCCO's Esme Murphy sat down both candidates about a number of issues ranging from education to abortion. Answers to your questions from each candidate will be presented in a special, one-hour episode of Esme's Talking Points this Wednesday.

Republican Dr. Scott Jensen's campaign is surging. On Sunday, he stood solo on the debate stage at KSTP after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz turned down an offer of a televised debate. Walz is counting on issues like abortion rights to win him a second term.

"We have women and providers across the country being criminalized for basic life-saving health care, so I have been absolutely clear on that, and there couldn't probably be a bigger difference between my opponent and myself," Walz said.

Jensen is against abortion rights but says its a settled issue here.

"Access to abortion for all Minnesota women is a constitutionally protected right," Jensen said.

Jensen and Walz disagree sharply on education spending. Jensen wants about $6,500 of per-pupil spending to be set aside so families can use it for alternatives to public schools.

"I would fund children, not broken institutions. I would allow parents to get access to direct a chunk of money," Jensen said. "I would let parents direct that so they can move their kids to a place for how best their kids learn."

Walz disagreed.

"It's a terrible idea and one that won't work. It's one that will underfund education," Walz said.

Tune in Wednesday evening to see more from their interviews with Esme Murphy.