Minneapolis man sentenced for death of classic car lover, injuring Minneapolis police officer

Man killed by car thief in Minneapolis crash died in his prized Chevy Impala

MINNEAPOLIS — A 28-year-old man will spend just over 61 months in prison for a crash that caused a death of a Twin Cities man, and injuring a Minneapolis police officer during an attempted arrest.

Court records show 28-year-old Presley Peltier has been sentenced to 78 months for criminal vehicular homicide in the death of Andrew Hyde. In a separate case, Peltier was sentenced to 17 months for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The sentences will be served concurrently and a judge credited Peltier for just over 16 months served.

The fatal crash happened on July 18, 2023 in north Minneapolis.

Court documents say Peltier was driving a stolen Hyundai Tuscon and collided into a 1964 Chevy Impala driven by Hyde. Hyde was was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Peltier left the crash scene.

On Aug. 26, 2023, police found him unconscious at the wheel of an idling, stolen vehicle in south Minneapolis. When officers woke him by opening the door and announcing his arrest, he was combative and started fighting with the officers while pressing on the gas pedal, charges say.

Peltier put the vehicle in drive and pulled an officer whose upper body was in the vehicle for 5 to 10 feet. The car hit an apartment complex, "causing [the officer] to slam into the driver's door and fall to the pavement," the complaint states. The officer suffered minor injuries. Peltier left that scene, but was arrested days later.

He was also charged with obstruction, fourth-degree assault and first-degree damage to property in connection with injuring the officer, but the charges were dropped as part of a plea deal made in October.

