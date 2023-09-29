Presley Peltier charged in north Minneapolis crash that killed classic car lover

MINNEAPOLIS — The man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a classic car and killing a man in north Minneapolis now faces charges.

The crash happened on July 18, at 21st and North Washington avenues.

Presley Peltier, 27, who court documents say was driving a stolen Hyundai Tuscon, collided into a classic car driven by Andrew Hyde, charges state. Hyde was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Peltier then fled the scene. He faces a charge of criminal vehicular homicide, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

RELATED: Andrew Hyde, killed by car thief in Minneapolis crash, remembered as "beautiful dad," classic car lover

He is also charged with obstructing the legal process, fourth-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer, and first-degree damage to property for allegedly injuring a Minneapolis police officer during an attempted arrest.

Charges in that case say that Peltier was unconscious in an idling car, and when approached by police, he became "immediately combative and began fighting with the officers while pressing the gas pedal of the vehicle."

He then put the car in drive and pulled an officer who was still in the car. He fled the scene, but was arrested a few days later. He remains in custody.