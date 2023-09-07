Presley Peltier charged with injuring Minneapolis police officer during attempted arrest

Suspect who allegedly injured Minneapolis police officer during attempted arrest now in custody

MINNEAPOLIS — The man who allegedly injured a Minneapolis police officer during an attempted arrest before fleeing the scene now faces charges.

Presley Peltier, 27, is charged with obstructing the legal process, fourth-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer and first-degree damage to property, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County Friday.

Police found Peltier unconscious at the wheel of an idling, stolen vehicle on the 3600 block of 42nd Street East Aug. 26, according to a criminal complaint. When officers woke him by opening the door and announcing his arrest, he "was immediately combative and began fighting with the officers while pressing the gas pedal of the vehicle," the complaint states.

Peltier allegedly put the vehicle in drive and pulled an officer whose upper body was in the vehicle for 5 to 10 feet. The car hit an apartment complex, "causing [the officer] to slam into the driver's door and fall to the pavement," the complaint states. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Peltier allegedly then fled the scene. He was arrested days later and remains in custody.

Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 1, 2023.