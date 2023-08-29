Wisconsin town of Prescott ditches plan for paid parking downtown after populace pushback

UPDATE (Aug. 30, 2023): Prescott city officials have scrapped their plans for paid parking downtown. What follows is a revised version of the original story.



PRESCOTT, Wis. — A small town in Wisconsin is having parking problems.

Prescott city leaders wanted to charge $1.50 an hour for parking in lots and side streets downtown. But the idea isn't warmly accepted by the community.

"It's sad, you know. We get so often where we are kind of used as the example of, 'Well, I'm not going to pay just to stop in for a cup of coffee,'" Twisted Oak Coffee owner Matt Bronk said. "I go, 'That's me. That's my business.' You can't have that."

According to the city's proposal, this parking plan is a "necessary step" towards managing a growing, modern downtown. It would also generate close to $74,000 a year. City leaders say that money would help improve downtown, but more importantly efficiently manage parking.

"Obviously they want to generate money for the community, which is great," Prescott resident Ella Schommer said. "I love that they are listening to ideas. I just don't think paid parking is the way to do it.

Residents say parking isn't a problem to begin with.

"I don't agree with it at all," Prescott resident Katie Pachacek said. "We're a summer boating community. It's really just an issue just a few months of the year."

Residents can register two vehicles, per household, for free annually. Business can register employees for $10 a month.

"We have four vehicles in our family," Schommer said. "To register every vehicle that we are constantly switching out? I know we get two free, but it would be an inconvenience I believe."

Frequent visitors, like Maya Pachacek who lives outside city limits, worry about paying, too.

"I know people who may not live within city limits are struggling," Pachacek said. "They can't get resident passes to park downtown. You know, I live right outside of city limits."

The Prescott City Council hosted a public hearing for the plan Monday night. A number of people showed up in opposition, including Bronk.

On Wednesday, city officials announced on Facebook that they're scrapping the plan.

"After hearing feedback from downtown businesses as part of the informational meetings last Tuesday and from the public on Monday night the City will not be moving forward with further consideration of the current proposed downtown paid parking plan. Thank you all for providing feedback and for giving us your opinion," officials said.