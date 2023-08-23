City council approves petting zoo Sustainable Safari at Burnsville Center

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Burnsville City Council on Tuesday approved the addition of a petting zoo to Burnsville Center.

A planned unit development amendment for Sustainable Safari was approved by a unanimous vote. The center was not previously zoned for use as a zoo, so the amendment was required for Sustainable Safari to open.

Multiple residents spoke out against the zoo at Tuesday's meeting, citing concerns about Sustainable Safari's accreditation, as well as animal welfare.

The zoo's owner, Bob Pilz, responded to those concerns during the meeting.

"I don't want the animals to be abused. I don't want them to be exposed to the wrong things. These animals, I've raised them. The reason they're good in the mall is because I've raised them," he said. "We take care of these things. We have all the licensings that we have to follow in order to keep these things. So we do everything possible."

At a previous Planning Commission meeting, Pilz brought one of his animals, a baby kangaroo.

City of Burnsville

The council also responded, noting information and approvals it has received from agencies like the Department of Natural Resources and the United States Department of Agriculture. Council member Cara Schulz also noted "it is not the role of government to become involved in the private business if the businesses are following the ordinances and the rules."

"If you came to government for morality, you came to the wrong place," Schulz said, prompting an outburst from members of the public.

Council member Vince Workman, after noting Pilz's preparedness and the completeness of his application, echoed Schulz's comments.

"We're not here to make decision based on our moral compass," Workman said. "It's fitting our codes and our ordinances and so that's where we're at."

The petting zoo will be located in the mall's former Old Navy space and comprise about 17,000 square feet, according to the city.

Sustainable Safari has operated inside Maplewood Mall since 2019. The Burnsville location would be their second. The space will include a petting zoo, party room and educational center.

Note: The video above originally aired July 18, 2023.